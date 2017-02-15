ISLAMABAD:- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Tuesday telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and offered condolences over the loss of life in Monday's Lahore terrorist attack. The prime minister said terrorism was a common enemy of the both states and such cowardly acts could not deter their resolve, a statement issued by the PM's media office here said.–APPThis news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Feb-2017 here.
Afghan President condoles Lahore tragedy with PM
