Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has been appointed as Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, the Foreign Office said in a statement issued Wednesday.

Chaudhry will assume his new role in March 2017.

Chaudhry's career as a foreign services officer spans 36 years of multilateral and bilateral experience, added the FO statement.

He has been serving as the foreign secretary of Pakistan since December 2013, and has previously served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chaudhry has served as additional foreign secretary of UN and disarmament affairs, and as director general of relations with South Asian countries.

Chaudhry's other overseas assignments include Pakistan's deputy permanent representative to the UN in New York and he has also previously served as ambassador to the Netherlands.