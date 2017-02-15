MUZAFFARABAD: Unidentified armed men shot and injured Secretary General (SG) Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM), Allama Syed Tasawar Hussain Naqvi al-Jawadi today.

According to the police, “Unknown miscreants opened fire at Allama Syed Tasawar Hussain Naqvi al-Jawadi, at Jhelum Valley Road in Muzaffarabad.” The attackers have escaped from the scene. Allama Tasawar Jawadi was seriously injured and was immediately shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Muzaffarabad. The police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.

The Secretary General of the AJK chapter of Majlis Wehdatul Muslimeen (MWM), Allama Tasawwar al Jawadi, 38, was on his way to visit his in-laws in the town of Garhi Dupatta along with his wife, 32, when their motorcycle was intercepted by a black Corolla.

The Shia cleric and his wife were shot and injured, today, by unknown assailants in Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, police confirmed. As their bike reached Rawani, the assailants fired five gunshots at him, according to the accounts of the police and the cleric's relatives. The car sped away from the scene immediately afterwards.

Police said they could not immediately confirm whether the shooting was a sectarian attack or driven by personal enmity. Jawadi had received a bullet in his neck and is in critical condition and his wife received bullet injuries but was out of danger, said DIG Sardar Gulfraz Khan.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene after an anonymous person called 15, police said. Upon arriving, rescue officials transferred the injured to Muzaffarabad's Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahayan Hospital. “At the moment, he [Jawadi] is being operated upon,” DIG Khan said.

“My brother-in-law had no personal enmity with anyone,” Jawadi’s brother-in-law, Tasawwur Moosvi said, adding that Jawadi had been receiving threatening text messages for some time.

DIG Khan said it would be premature to jump to any conclusion. Jawadi’s brother-in-law, Tasawwur Moosvi, claimed that the black car had been chasing him from Manik Pehan camp and had finally intercepted him near Rawani Bridge.

“This is a conspiracy to drive the peaceful region of Azad Kashmir towards sectarian riots,” Moosvi claimed. Demonstrations were held in different parts of Muzaffarabad and roads were blocked following the incident.

Jamiat Ahle-Hadith condemned the attack on Jawadi and called upon the government to take action against those creating unrest in the peaceful region of AJK.

“Our region has been enjoying exemplary religious harmony, and it is the national obligation of all segments of society to maintain this atmosphere at all costs,” said Daniyal Shahab, secretary general of Jamiat Ahle-Hadith, in a statement.

“We would be able to give a statement only after investigations are completed. Police had immediately established blockades at all entry and exit points of Azad Kashmir to ensure that the attackers do not flee the area.'' said DIG Khan.