ISLAMABAD - Model Ayyan Ali Tuesday filed contempt petition against the Ministry of Interior secretary for not removing her name from the exit control list (ECL) despite court judgments on the subject.

Ayyan filed petition through her counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, praying: “The interior secretary has committed contempt of court and may be punished and be directed to produce the notification of removal of model’s name from the ECL with the direction not to obstruct Ayyan from travelling abroad.” Latif Khosa stated that Ayyan was being persecuted under the extreme “administrative tyranny”, which has been let loose. The apex court has dismissed the petition on January 30,.

Ayyan’s name was placed on the ECL for the first time on November 20, 2015. The Sindh High Court had set it aside on March 7, 2016. The court upheld that judgment on April 13, 2016.

However, the ministry, after a week, again put her name on the ECL. The SHC set aside that order as well.

The counsel stated that repeatedly they had sent letters and the courts orders requesting for removal of Ayyan’s name from the ECL.

He said that two weeks had lapsed neither her name was removed from the ECL nor the secretary interior responded to her letters or requests.

The counsel said that the ministry was defying the courts’ orders as the interior minister was hell bent upon victimising and persecuting the petitioner, who would not be allowed to travel abroad come what may.

Latif Khosa said that the unending torturous ordeal and agony through which the petitioner had been subjected to was unknown in the history of any civilised country.

He said that Ayyan’s mother was seriously ill in Dubai, while his client was under the peril of damages at the hands of the foreign contracting obligations.

“Apart from the physical incarceration and the huge financial loss, her right of movement and her liberty stands constricted in violation of her fundamental rights sanctified as inviolable and inalienable by the Constitution,” Khosa said.