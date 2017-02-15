China has agreed to establish four museums in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

Official sources told our Peshawar correspondent that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Archaeology and Museum Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cultural Bureau of Shanxi province of China for this purpose.

The museums will be established along the route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The sources said the museums will also have libraries and other necessary facilities.