MULTAN:- A couple was arrested with two kg heroin here at Multan Airport on Tuesday. The couple, identified as Anwar and his wife, residents of Rahim Yar Khan, were ready to board Sharjah-bound flight. According to sources, the heroin was hidden in the shoes. The suspects were handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Feb-2017 here.
Couple caught with 2kg heroin at Multan Airport
