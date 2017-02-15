ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday discussed overall political situation in the country with main focus on addressing the concerns of former on host of issues, including some legislative matters.

Sources aware of the deliberations informed The Nation that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tasked Senator Ishaq Dar to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman and address his party’s grievances with the government. Sources said that Ishaq Dar persuaded Maulana Fazl to extend support to government’s move to grant extension to military courts and assured him that government would address his party’s concerns over the piece of legislation.

on the basis of which these military courts were established.

Sources said that Ishaq Dar assured the JUI-F chief that government has no intention to bring changes in the blasphemy laws and on the same lines the concerns of his party on women rights laws would be fully addressed.

Ishaq Dar said that the government considered JUI-F as its valued coalition partner and that was the reason JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s views and suggestions were seriously taken by the Prime Minister.

Sources in JUI-F informed that their party was having serious differences with the government on host of issues especially the extension of military courts, flaws in the implementation on National Action Plan, FATA reforms and other related issues.

These sources said that JUI-F chief was also annoyed over government’s failure in fulfilling the commitment made with them at the time of joining the coalition government.

Overall political situation in the country was also discussed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Press release issued by the Ministry of Finance stated that in the meeting both sides had detailed discussion on the process of legislation in the Parliament.

There was also exchange of views between Dar and Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the electoral reforms.

JUI Chief lauded the efforts of Dar to carry out hectic electoral reforms process with sincerity of purpose and full dedication.

Both leaders agreed that the reforms would go a long way in improving electoral system in the country and invariably strengthen democratic norms.