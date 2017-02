An explosion takes place near a car parked outside Medical Complex in Hayatabad, Peshawar reported Waqt News.

According to rescue team, 2 men have been killed in the explosion. The sound was heard in surrounding area. Around 18 people are injured. Police has cordoned off the area and investigation is under way. It is still not clear what caused the explosion. After a few minutes, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was to visit the hospital.