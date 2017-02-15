LAHORE - Most of the injured were still in a state of shock. Some were still unable to break the silence while others found it hard to make sense of what had actually happened. A few, however, narrated the incident in trembling voice.

“I went to Bedon Road for taking ice cream. On seeing rush of people, I came to Faisal Chowk out of curiosity which brought me close to the blast site,” said Muhammad Rizwan, a teenager who sustained injuries on legs and abdomen and was brought to the Ganga Ram Hospital.

“I fell unconscious and don’t know as to how I reached the hospital,” he said.

For the on duty doctors receiving dead bodies and injured soaked in blood amid hue and cry was really a horrifying experience. But, they said, performing duty for serving and treating injured gave huge self satisfaction.

Mohsin Abbas, a traffic warden performing duties at Faisal Chowk, sustained injury on left arm and was brought to Services Hospital.

“Martyrdom of such a loving and competent boss (Syed Ahmed Mobeen) is a heart-rending episode for me. I have been performing duties at Faisal Chowk. I am not a coward and want to continue duty at the same spot in future. Hopefully I will be able to resume duty at that place,” said determined Mohsin Abbas.

“Doctors including seniors and allied staff are providing good healthcare facilities. All of us are getting free medicines,” said Rana Naseer, 35, security guard of CCPO Lahore under treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Resident of Jaranwala sustained injuries on leg. He narrated the incident of suicide attack targeting senior police officers negotiating with participants of sit-in at Faisal Chowk in trembling voice.

“The chief traffic officer was talking to leaders of protesters at the time of blast. I only remember my uniform was soaked in blood. I fell unconscious and came to know about fracture in my leg when I opened eyes in the hospital. I have been operated and feeling well now,” Rana Naseer said.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Nouman Matloob said that majority of the injured and all dead received injuries on legs and abdomen.

“Patients are getting free treatment. Necessary medicines are available. Eight dead bodies were brought to the hospital and all were handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities. Presently, 39 injured are under treatment. 21 patients received minor injuries and they are recovering fast. Sharpeners and ball bearings have been removed after surgery of abdomen and legs of 18 patients. Out of these, eight are still in critical condition,” he said, adding, senior doctors were supervising treatment of all the injured.

Hospital sources said that as many as 67 injured including 10 in critical condition are still under treatment at different tertiary care hospitals in Lahore. At least two dozen patients with minor injuries were allowed to leave the hospitals after dressing of wounds on the same day while 16 were discharged yesterday.

As many as 19 patients were under treatment at Mayo Hospital and nine at Services Hospital.

The injured and their attendants expressed satisfaction on the overall healthcare facilities. Some attendants complained about inconvenience to patients due to frequent VVIP visits and the resultant extra ordinary security arrangements.

Duty doctors also complained about inconvenience of VVIP visits, saying it was actually interrupting provision of healthcare facilities to patients.

Minister Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq said that the injured were getting quality healthcare services free of cost.

“There is no issue of shortage of any medicine. All the necessary drugs are available in stock. Senior consultants and officers of Health Department are supervising and monitoring provision of healthcare facilities to injured at all three hospitals,” he said.

Medics’ bodies have expressed concerns over increasing trend of VVIP visits for photo session.

“Such visits of politicians and high ranking officers are against interests of patients. They interrupt provision of healthcare facilities. There are reports of not even allowing duty doctors to enter wards during visits of high profile politicians,” said Dr Khurram Shahzad, spokesman for Young Doctors Association Punjab.