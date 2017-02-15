SARGODHA/BAHAWALNAGAR -Three labourers were killed and 14 other got injured when a mini-truck overturned here on Sargodha-Jhang Road while two persons died in collision between two cars in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, about three dozen labourers were on the way to village Abbaspur on a mini-truck. As the vehicle reached near 92 Morr, the truck suddenly swerved and overturned due to speeding. Resultantly, three labourers died instantly while 14 others including the driver got injuries and were shifted to hospital. Hospital sources informed that condition of three of the injured is critical. Rescue 1122 team rushed to the scene and evacuated the injured and dead bodies to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital.

In Bahawalnagar, two persons were killed and four others of the same family sustained injuries in collision between two cars here on Tuesday.

The police said the accident occurred in the limits of Bakhshan Khan Police due to speeding.

The injured and dead bodies were shifted to the DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.