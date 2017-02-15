ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to call the high-ups of American Embassy and record a protest for not allowing MNA Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to depart for Canada by availing transit flight from a US airport.

The committee was proceeding on the question of privileges raised by President of Awami Muslim League MNA Sheikh Rashid Ahmed that he faced an embarrassing situation when he was barred from boarding an airplane flying to Canada. The committee also directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to report within thirty days.

The incident took place in March 2014 when Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was offloaded from a Canada-bound PIA plane. According to MNA, he was issued boarding cards for a PIA flight to Canada but then suddenly he was told that he cannot fly to Canada.

When he insisted, the officials told him that he was offloaded on a request of an official of the US Embassy in Islamabad namely John.

On the issue of CDA matters pertaining to allotment of new and old servant quarters, fire incident in “D” Block, and issues of maintenance in Parliament Lodges, Islamabad, the committee pended the issue with the direction to CDA to submit a detailed report to it on those living in the servant quarters of Parliament Lodges. The committee also directed the CDA to give detailed report on funds released to CDA pertaining to the maintenance of the Parliament Lodges.

On the issue of Question of Privilege raised by MNA Ch. Abid Raza Raza regarding stopping of a honourable member to travel abroad by an official at the Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore, despite having valid passport and ticket, the committee expressed its displeasure on the reply given by the concerned officials and constituted an Interdepartmental Committee (IDC) comprising Secretary Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control and Secretary Aviation Division to probe the matter and report to the committee within fifteen days.

The committee pended the Question of Privilege of MNA Ramesh Lal, Briefing by Inspector General of Police, Islamabad regarding security problems/issues faced by the parliamentarians in Parliament Lodges, Islamabad. The committee disposed of the issue of medical facilities provided to the parliamentarians in Parliament Lodges with the direction to Drug Regularity Authority Pakistan, to get test of all the medicines available in the dispensary of Parliament Lodges with a report to the committee within fifteen days. Questions of Privilege raised by MNA Dr Mahreen Raqaque Bhutto against Fayyaz Abbasi, DCO, Khairpur and the Question of Privilege of MNA Nazir Khan against Zafar Islam, Political Agent, South Waziristan Agency and Assistant Political Agent South Waziristan (Tank) were disposed of.