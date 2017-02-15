MULTAN-An eleven-year-old artist put on display his pencil sketches of woman faces at the Multan Arts Council here the other day.

A good number of families and literary figures of the city visited the exhibition, titled “Only Faces Could Talk.” Minor girl artist - Meeral Fatima, is a fifth-grader. She has made 30 faces of women, showing various moods including sad, gloomy, intense, excited, contented, hopeful, naughty, angry, emotional, thoughtful, proud, disappointed, blessed, crazy, upset, nervous, etc.

Meeral Fatima told this agency that she had also won international essay writing competition in the recent past. She said that she is very much interested in arts, music, sports, and architecture. Known literary figures including Dr Anwar Jamal, Presidential award winner Shakir Hussain Shakir, and Raziuddin Razi appreciated the effort of the little artist.