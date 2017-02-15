LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan yesterday said that terrorists were free to strike at will in Punjab and the government had turned a blind eye towards their activities.

“If a Rangers-led operation can be initiated in Karachi, why can’t the same be launched in Punjab against the terrorists”, he asked while talking to the media at Ganga Ram Hospital where he inquired after the health of the injured brought there after yesterday’s blast.

He stressed the need for de-politicisation of police, saying the army and the rangers would not be able to eradicate the scourge of terrorism unless the police was made an independent force free of political influence.

He said police institution was on the verge of deterioration in Punjab as well as in Sindh. “They get their opponents killed through police. Hamza Shehbaz would appoint SHOs while sitting at Raiwind”, he remarked, adding that the PTI had depoliticized police in KPK.

“We will table bills in the Punjab and Sindh Assemblies to make it a non-political force”, he said.

The PTI chief questioned government’s sincerity to implement the National Action Plan, saying: “Had the government implemented NAP there would have been no terrorism in the country.”

He said NAP had the signatures of all political and religious parties including the MQM, but the government was still reluctant to take action against the terrorists.

Khan also demanded implementation on Justice Faiz Issa report, saying it was never too late.

The PTI leader on this occasion recalled a statement by Mian Shehbaz Sahrif who had sent a message to Taliban a few years back telling them to spare the PML-N government since the two shared the same ideology.

He said Nawaz Sharif was least bothered about the NAP as he was focused only on how to save his skin in the Panama case.

Answering a question, he supported merger of FATA with the KPK. He also said that if the FATA residents are not given jobs, it will lead to revival of terrorism in the tribal areas.

To a question, Imran said that Lahore blast could be an international conspiracy to stop PSL final at Lahore. “Our players are upbeat to play in Lahore, but the international players seem terrified”, he said, adding that he wanted to the entire PSL to be played in Lahore.

Meanwhile, rumpus was witnessed at the Ganga Ram Hospital as the management failed to control the PTI workers. A hospital door was broken as they tried to force their entry into the ward where the injured were under treatment.

Imran also visited the residence late Captain Ahmad Mobeen to condole his death with the family members.

Also, senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Samina Khalid Ghurki yesterday visited city hospitals to inquire after the health of the injured persons.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Rangers may be deployed in Punjab where needed to trace the terrorists. He also castigated the government for its failure to implement the National Action Plan.