Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to expedite the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) merger process.

“By merging Fata with KP we can reap the benefits from Operation Zarb-e-Azb and National Action Plan,” Imran told reporters following a series of terrorist attacks in Mohmand Agency.

He added that the merger will put an end to the growing menace of terrorism. “Fata is massively underdeveloped and needs to be brought into the mainstream.”

Earlier Wednesday two suicide bombers launched an attack on a government compound in Mohamand tribal area, killing five people and wounding seven others.

"One attacker came by foot and started firing at forces while the other was on a motorbike and rammed into the main gate of the complex," Hamidullah Khattak, an administration official in Mohmand tribal district, told AFP.

The one on foot was shot dead while the second blew himself up, he said, but not before they managed to kill three tribal police and two civilians. The military confirmed the toll.

Later, police said, another suicide bomber blew himself up when security forces surrounded him during a search operation in the area.

Wednesday's attacks came two days after a deadly suicide bombing rocked the Punjab provincial capital Lahore, killing at least 13 people and wounding dozens more.

The Taliban faction Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has claimed the attacks in Lahore and Mohmand. Last week the group vowed a fresh wave of assaults on government installations, and a spokesman told AFP Wednesday the attacks would continue.

In 2014, the military launched a crackdown in the semi-autonomous tribal regions, where militants had previously operated with impunity, leading to a dramatic improvement in security in the country over the last two years.