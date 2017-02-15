SHEIKHUPURA-A man stabbed his wife to death and injured mother-in-law over a monetary dispute here in Hamza Town locality on Tuesday.

According to the police Khan Muhammad had demanded some money from his laws but his wife Shabana and mother-in-law Nooran Bibi refused. Angry at the refusal, he attacked his wife and mother-in-law with a sharp knife. Resultantly, they sustained critical injured and were rushed to DHQ hospital but his wife succumbed to her wounds on way to hospital.

According to hospital sources, condition of the injured is critical. The Factory Area Police have started investigation.