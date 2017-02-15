MULTAN-Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has said that the scheduled PPP public meeting on March 10, in Multan would prove that the party is still the largest political party of the country.

Talking to a delegation of People’s Unity led by Habib Ullah Shakir here on Tuesday, he claimed that the PPP would form government in Punjab and centre after the next election. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only person who could steer the country out of crisis. He said that the elimination of terrorists and terrorism begun during his regime as PPPP launched an organised campaign against the terrorists. He said that PPPP was the party of workers and it always accommodated its workers.

Habib Ullah Shakir, president of People’s Unity Multan Asad Mahmood Bokhari and General Secretary Jahangir Khakwani said that People’s Unity always strived to protect the rights of the workers. They criticised the government and said that PPPP created new jobs for people whenever it came into power but the current rulers did nothing except for rendering the people jobless.