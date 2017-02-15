MANDI BAHAUDDIN/Sheikhupura/KASUR-Three martyrs of the Lahore suicide blast including the acting Dig (operations) were laid to rest in their native graveyards here on Tuesday.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Acting DIG (operations) Zahid Gondal who embraced martyrdom in Lahore suicide blast, was laid to rest in his native village Sanda, 55 km South-West of Mandi city on Tuesday. Rarlier, his funeral was offered, which was attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life including officers of the district administration and police, locals and relatives. Special prayers were also held for grant of highest rank and peace to the departed soul in heaven. Thereafter Zahid Gondal was laid to rest in his ancestral grave yard. Earlier, his dead body was brought village Sanda through a helicopter.

On the other hand, Tuesday was observed as mourning day across the district and market and business activities remained suspended. Lawyers also mourned the deaths caused by Lahore blast. They boycotted courts and held meetings where Lahore blast was strongly condemned. The meeting paid tributes to police officers who embraced martyrdom in line of duty.

In Sheikhupura, the representative of a medical company Mohsan 25, who was martyred in Lahore suicide blast, was laid to in a local graveyard here on Tuesday.

The deceased had gone to Lahore to participate in the chemists and drug association protest.

His elder brother, also medical rep, sustained crtical injuries in the blast and is under treatment in a Lahore hospital.

In Kasur, martyred along DIG (traffic) Mobeen Ahmed in suicide blast on Mall Road in Lahore, Muhammad Aslam, guard of the DIG was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Joneke here on Tuesday.

Earlier, his funeral was offered at Kasur Police Lines. RPO Shehzad Sultan, MPA Haji Naeem Ansari, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ADC Musa Raza and Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif attended the funeral.

On the occasion, Shehzad Sultan said that martyred policemen are crown of the police department who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. He said that their blood will not go in vain and soon the country will get rid of terrorism.

The body was then shifted to village Joneke where the mar

tyred cop was laid to rest with full national honour.