ISLAMABAD - Opposition parties, including PPP, staged a token walkout from the Senate to protest the delay of merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Senate was met in the chair of Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

Rising on a point of order, Senator Ilyas Bilour from the Awami National Party (ANP) criticised the government for not implementing the reforms recommended by the Special Committee headed by Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz to bring Fata at par with rest of the country.

Senator Bilour warned the government of violence and bloodshed if it failed to implement the Fata reforms before March 12, a deadline given by members of parliament from the Fata to take over key government institutions, including Prime Minister Secretariat in Islamabad to press for acceptance of their demand.

These MPs had organised a tribal convention on rights of Fata in Islamabad earlier this month which demanded immediate merger of Fata with the KP. Senator Ilyas Bilour announced his walkout as protest and rest of the opposition parties followed him. They returned to the House after a Senator from the ruling PML-N went after them and succeeded in persuading them to call off their protest.

Senator Ilyas was supported by Senator Azam Khan Swati from Pakistan Tehreek–i-Insaf (PTI), saying his ruling party in KP has already supported the demand of Fata tribesmen to merger the tribal region with KP. He said he is at loss to understand as to why the government is shying away from accepting this demand.

Senator Sirajul Haq, Chief of Jamaat Islami also supported Fata merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the government not to waste this historic opportunity mainstreaming the Fata by bringing them at par with other parts of the country. He was of the view that people Fata region which consists of 27000 square kilometres is not less than a prison; therefore, government should merge the Fata with KP without further delay.

On the other hand, the PML-N dominated treasures remained indifferent except Senator Sardar Musakhel from Balochistan stood on a point of order and said only people of Fata have right to decide about their future. Sardar Musakhel called upon the government to implement the Fata reforms first before any hasty decision about Fata merger with the said province.

Later, the Senate also disposed of a call attention notice moved by Muhammad Azam Khan Swati about problems being faced by thousands of domestic, commercial and industrial consumers across Hazara Division due to closing down of 120 CNG stations in the area.

Responding to the call attention notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmad told the House that CNG stations were closed for some period due to low gas pressure in wake of intense cold. He said now situation has turned normal and there is no shortage of gas either for domestic or commercial consumers in the area.

Moreover, four bills were introduced before the House by Law Minister Zahid Hamid while Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada laid before the House Annual Report of the Council of Common Interests for the Financial Year 2015-16.

Earlier, during the Question Hour, the Senate was informed that 75 per cent of the total amount under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is investment. Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said bulk of CPEC projects are related to energy to make Pakistan self-reliant in this sector.

He said all the investments under CPEC have not come through Pakistan's national exchequer and investors are directly investing in energy sector whereas the government is to buy power from them.

Similarly, he said that Chinese government award infrastructure project to the lowest bidder and Pakistan has nothing to do with this procedure. To another question, Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain told the House that packed liquid milk has now been included in the mandatory list of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority to ensure quality of the milk.

He said after evaluation of the laboratory results and conformity assessment compliance, licenses will be issued to the units to process milk for packaging. He said open market sampling has also been conducted to check quality of the milk through testing by laboratories. The House was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday.