SARGODHA-A three-year-old child fell down and died in an open manhole here in suburban village Kotla Sayedan on Tuesday.

The police said that three-year-old Shah Umer went missing from outside of his house. His parents and neighbours searched for him and later found him dead in an open manhole. The police shifted the dead body to THQ Hospital Shahpur from it was handed over to the family.

Locals have expressed grave concern over the TMA negligence to cover the open manhole. They said that death of the minor has exposed inefficiency and apathy of the officials concerned, demanding stern action against them.