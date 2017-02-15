MULTAN-Grieving for Lahore blast that took over a dozen lives, the lawyers and traders observed strike on Tuesday and demanded the government to hunt down the perpetrators of the inhuman terrorist attack.

The black coats boycotted court work on a call given by the Pakistan Bar Council and Punjab Bar Council. No lawyer appeared before any court of law in any ordinary case, though the proceedings in urgent cases took place at the High Court.

Ghaibana namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer in absentia) for the victims of the blast was offered at District Courts which was led by Syed Athar Shah Bukhari. Hundreds of lawyers attended the prayer. The High Court Bar Association and District Bar Association Multan also held general house meetings to pay tributes to the victims of the blast. The bars passed resolutions condemning the tragic incident.

On the other hand, the traders staged a string of demonstrations in different areas of Multan to condemn the blast. The traders association Akbar Road held a meeting with Idrees Butt in the chair and passed a condemnation resolution. They announced to keep their business shut on Wednesday. Similarly, the traders in Gulshan Market, Gardezi Market, Shah Rukane Alam, New Multan, Hussain Agahi, Daulat Gate and other areas also kept their businesses shut to mourn the carnage.

Meanwhile, the president of Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi said that martyrdom of high police officials and the common people in blast in front of Punjab Assembly was the most heinous act and those who planned and executed it should be ferreted out and punished.

Roomi said that terrorism is a curse which had harmed and paid tributes to law enforcing agencies which were launching operations against the terrorists. He said that “tragedy has struck Lahore. Alongside innocent civilians, we have lost two of our own brave police officers Captain Mubeen and Zahid Gondal. They were good men who died serving and protecting the people of this great country”.