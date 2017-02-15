ISLAMABAD : The transgender representatives will be invited to the next meeting of standing committee.

Convener committee has said that attitude and thinking regarding transgender had to be changed.

He pronounced that this deprived class of people does not get identity from their birth to death. Committee member Mir Kabir said that transgenders should also be considered as human.

Another member Sajjad Tori said that people should change their minds about them.

Sitara Ayaz said that educated people are also present in the transgenders. She stressed that a third box for gender individuality should be made in the identity card.



