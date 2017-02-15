ISLAMABAD: A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case, today. The hearing had been deferred for a short period due to Justice Azmat Saeed's health condition who is part of the Supreme Court bench hearing the Panama Leaks case.

Salman Akram Raja, the counsel for Sharif family, continued with the arguments during the proceedings, today. He said that the case had three aspects; the Prime Minister's speech, official records and steps taken by the Prime Minister.

He emphasised that after post-1999, when the Sharif family was in exile, it faced trauma and lost several official records. He stressed his point that, "It is not possible to present 45-year-old record."

He said that there was no admissible charge against the Prime Minister and ensuing action against his children was not possible. He suggested that the issue could be sent to agencies for investigation.

During the previous hearing on January 31, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz’s counsel were inquired regarding the London flats. Who owned the properties from 1993 to 1996? Where did the investment for the London flats come from? How did the Sharif family children maintain residence at the property ?

Answering questions over money trail for the London flats, he argued that his client Hussain Nawaz had purchased them through money obtained from his grandfather's business. Salman Akram Raja added that the plaintiff had accused the Prime Minister of acquiring the flat through illegal money.

He said that the Sharif family did not own the London flats in 1999. Between 1993 and 1996 they were owned by the Al-Thani family, and in January 2006 they were transferred to Hussain Nawaz. In July the certificates were transferred to the Minerva firm.

Referring to an investigation report by former interior minister Rehman Malik over the flats, he said, that it was conducted in his personal capacity while he had been suspended from his office. "Rehman Malik had sent a copy of the report to the President and revealed it to media. But the report has no legal standing," he said, adding that it had earlier been rejected by the Lahore High Court.

The hearing has been adjourned till February 16 (Thursday).