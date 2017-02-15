LAHORE - Over a dozen suspects are rounded up in the Punjab-wide crackdown as counter terrorism department begins probe into the Monday’s deadly blast in the heart of Lahore.

A senior official last night told The Nation that dozens of special teams comprising counter terror operatives and security officers have launched a major hunt as investigators were examining the evidences collected so far.

“Several terror suspects are being interrogated in connection with the gruesome bomb attack. Police also seized arms and ammunition during the security sweep,” the provincial government official said. “Most of the arrests were made during pre-dawn raids in different districts of the Punjab province.”

The raids began as counter terrorism police filed a criminal case under anti-terror laws against unidentified terrorists. According to the police report, at least four men were involved in Monday’s bombing that killed thirteen people and wounded over 100 others.

“One of the terrorists managed to reach close the crowds while his three accomplices managed to escape as the suicide bomber blew himself up,” says the FIR registered with the Lahore CTD police. The FIR was registered on the complaint of a police officer under sections 302, 324, 427, 109, 120-B/ 34 of the PPC, and section 7 of the anti-terrorism act 1997.

Thirteen people including a 20-year-old lady died on the spot and more than 100 were admitted to hospitals soon after the blast, according to police. Seven police officers were also among the dead.

Authorities re-opened The Mall on Tuesday evening as the crime scene was washed. Police also removed damaged vehicles including DSNG van of a private TV channel from the crime scene yesterday.

Earlier in the day, several teams of forensic experts, police investigators, and intelligence operatives visited the site of the blast and collected evidences from there.

The officers were going through the CCTV footage of the incident. In the latest video clip, the young bomber could be seen going towards the target on foot along with another man. Police sources revealed that the handlers first identified the target – senior police officer – to the bomber who sneaked into the protesting crowd.

“Actually, the bomber targeted senior officers who were busy in negotiations with the representatives of protesters at a considerable distance from the crowd,” a police investigator said requesting anonymity.

On the other hand, security was put on high-alert throughout the province on Tuesday following the bomb attack on police. Deep grief and sadness blanketed entire Lahore in particular and the country in general. Dozens of victims were still under medical treatment at different public hospitals.

Separately, a joint team of investigators has begun probe into the gory incident as they have got some important clues. Security sources disclosed to this reporter that intelligence officials had picked up some key suspects during successful raids launched in various parts of the province.

The police also stepped up snap-checking at all the entry and exit points of the big cities across the Punjab province yesterday. Similarly, additional police were deployed at important and sensitive locations in Lahore. Hundreds of police carried out security sweep to hunt down suspected elements in various parts of the metropolis.

According to sources, the top police officers have called a special meeting to discuss and revamp the security plan in Lahore keeping in view the latest terror attack. The meeting will take place at a police facility on Wednesday.

The provincial home department yesterday directed the district administrations to ensure extreme vigilance with massive police deployment to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements.

Also, special security sweep and combing operations would continue around important buildings and offices and particularly in Afghan settlements. The most sensitive areas/sites should be given proper security cover and snap-checking must be carried out especially in big cities of the province.

Bride-to-be and groom-to-be also died in Lahore blast

A 20-year-old lady and a 24-year-old man died in the Lahore blast barely one month before their wedding were scheduled separately. They were identified by police as Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Ravi Road and Fatima Jamshaid, a resident of Ferozwala. According to their relatives, they went to The Mall for shopping.

Fatima died just two weeks before her planned wedding while Bilal’s marriage was scheduled for next month. The mother of Bilal has lost her mental balance since she witnessed the body of her only son.