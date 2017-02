LAHORE: A Joint Investigation Team has been formed by Punjab government to investigate the Lahore blast that killed 13 persons including senior police officers; SSP Operations Zahid Gondal of Punjab Police and DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Ahmad Mobin.

According to reports, the team has representatives of different security institutions including ISI, IB, CTD, CIA and Lahore police officers.

The team will give its report once the investigation is completed.