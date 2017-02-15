SIALKOT-Even after the passage of three weeks, the police of three stations remained failed to resolve the murder issue of Christian girl Tania Mariyam, resulting in protest by the community.

The police failure has forced the local Christian community to come on the roads in Sialkot to lodge protest against the police. The Sambrial police had found the body of Mandaahar-based Tania from Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) on January 23, 2017, and claimed that she had committed suicide by jumping in the canal.

The grieved family said that her brother Johnson Gill had dropped her to her school in that morning and after a few hours, the Sambrial police informed family that their daughter committed suicide by jumping in the canal.

Retreating from its earlier claim that the Christian girl, whose body was found in the canal, had committed suicide, the police finally registered a murder case.

Police have registered the case on the report of Tania Mariyam’s brother Johnson Gill under section 302 PPC. Earlier, the Sambrial police had said that the girl had committed suicide by jumping into the Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial on January 23, 2017.

According to the FIR, Johnson had dropped his 12-year-old sister at her school namely Convent of Jesus and Mary School Sialkot Cantt. Later, he received a phone call that her dead body was found from the Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Sambrial, as the police had claimed the student of 6th class committed suicide by jumping into the canal.

Now, the police have registered the murder case following the mounted pressure by the local protesting Christian community in this regard. The grieved family submitted a petition in the court for the exhumation of the grave to find out a clue about her mysterious murder.

Her father Nadeem Gill told newsmen that the police still remain unable to find out any clue to resolve the mystery. He alleged that his daughter was murdered by some unknown persons while the police said that she committed suicide.

He urged the police to bring the management of Convent of Jesus and Mary Sialkot Cantt under investigation. He also alleged that the police were adopting delaying tactics in providing justice. He feared that his daughters was kidnapped and killed by some unknown accused from her school and later they killed her and threw her body into the canal. He urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter for providing justice and relief for the grieved family.