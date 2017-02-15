ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bail plea of Khalid Lango, former finance adviser to chief minister of Balochistan, saying detailed judgment for delay in filing reference against him (Lango) would be announced later on.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had raided the house of Balochsitan Finance Secretary, Mushatq Raisani, in May 2016 and recovered Rs650 million, foreign currency and prize bonds worth millions of rupees besides 2kg of gold.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry that the Bureau has launched a media campaign with logo ‘Say No to Corruption’ but NAB itself infested with corruption therefore it should say ‘Yes to Corruption’.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan and comprising Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqir, was hearing the bail application of Khalid Lango. The court questioned as to why the NAB had not filed reference against the accused so far.

Prosecutor General NAB Waqas Qadeer Dar tried to explain reasons. However, the court expressing dissatisfaction asked the PG NAB to take his seat and called the chairman NAB to rostrum.

The chairman also failed to justify delay in filing a reference against Lango. He, however, said that the reference could not be filed as Raisani’s application for plea bargain was pending before the NAB court.

Justice Qazi Faez said in the country’s history, a unique and important case came with the NAB wherein it had raided the house and arrested the accused red-handed with billion of rupees, adding the anti-graft agency instead to play its active role entered into a plea bargain with the accused. “We are answerable to the tax-payers and protectors of the money of tax-payers,” the judge said. He questioned as to whether Chairman NAB should not be made accountable for this.

Justice Dost observed that the courts have passed judgments where the investigating authorities failed to come up to the people’s expectations.

“Show us any law or precedent if available in this regard whereby a reference cannot be filed if a mater is pending with the NAB court,” Justice Qazi Faiz Isa asked chairman NAB.

The chairman NAB simply said that he was bound to the counselling of his chief legal advisor.

When Justice Isa asked him to show that he had been consulted. The chairman again failed to satisfy the court but said as he was advised by the Director General NAB Balochistan to inter into a plea bargain with the accused hence he accepted the application for plea bargain. “It means you give preference to the view of your subordinates instead of applying your own mind,” Justice Dost asked the chairman NAB, adding may be his subordinates had entered into a deal with the accused under the table.

The whole burden is now on you and being a head of the Bureau, you are not bound to listen to the views of juniors, Justice Dost said. “We know you are a big personality but you are also not above the law,” Justice Isa.

During the proceeding, Farooq H Naek, Counsel for Khlaid Lango, submitted that his client was seriously ill, adding NAB has so far no record that could establish that his client was involved in this case. He said there were examples that people on the basis of health problem got bail. He said Shahbaz Sharif also got bail on this ground.

Justice Dost said former President (Pervez Musharraf) also went abroad on health issue. He advised him to go ‘Bari Imam’ and distribute food among the destitute. The counsel contended that the NAB after entering into a plea bargain with Mushtaq Raesani will try to make him approver in the matter and may net his client.