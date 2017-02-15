BANNU: General Officer Commanding (GOC) Maj-Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat has told that the army will collaborate with political administration to retrieve 942 misused girls schools of North Waziristan Agency that influential people had turned into their personal hujras.

He said that these schools will soon be ready for the girls and they would go to these schools as they are supposed to. He urged elders not to repeat past mistakes and provide learning environment to their children.

Gen Hayat said security forces and people of North Waziristan had rendered matchless sacrifices for restoration of peace in the tribal agency which was considered hub of terrorism across the world.

He said the army would play its role for maintenance of peace in the area.