Pakistan has a strong 37 million mobile broadband (MBB) subscriber according to Phoneworld.com. One of the most important reason cited behind increasing social media users in the country is the successful penetration of 3G/4G technology in Pakistan.

Social media has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern day communication, and Pakistani users seem to be utilsing and capitalising the available opportunity. The total number of Pakistani social media accounts crossed the 44 million mark, according to the statistics released by social media companies.

Facebook surpassed all others applications at 30 million users across Pakistan, according to stats provided by PTA as on November 15, 2016. LiINE stood at 7.1 million users as per October 15, 2016, followed by Instagram with 3.9 million active users (source: Business Manager Dashboard).

Twitter and Snapchat trailed behind others at 3.1 million users as of July 2016 and 0.4 million users as of January 2017, respectively. Social media in Pakistan is frequently used for various reasons that include e-commerce, socio-political discussions, social vigilantism, and political activism.