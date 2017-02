ISLAMABAD: The gains of operations executed by military, civil armed forces and police will not be let lost and the state would ensure that terrorists do not resurge, at any cost.

It was agreed in a security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here at PM House on Wednesday to review the security situation in the country, a statement issued by the PM’s Media Office said.

The meeting also made a resolve that terrorism emanating within the country or executed and harbored from outside the country would be eliminated and those posing threat to peace and security of the country would be liquidated by the might of the state.

Recent terror attacks of Lahore, Mohmand agency, Peshawar and Quetta were condemned in the meeting and also homage was paid to the great national heroes who laid down their lives for securing a peaceful future for Pakistan.

The meeting reiterated the national resolve of complete physical and ideological annihilation of terrorism and extremism.

The armed forces, police and other civilian law enforcement agencies and people at large have rendered unrivalled sacrifices in this war against terrorism.

The narrative of terror has failed to prevail and the narrative of peace, stability and prosperity has taken over.

The meeting reinforced that the overall situation in the country has improved including FATA, Balochistan and Karachi as a result of the state’s action against terrorists and miscreants.