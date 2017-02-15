Terror elimination pledged

LAHORE - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa have pledged to launch an extensive military operation against the terrorists without any discrimination.

Both chaired high level security meetings at Lahore in the wake of Monday’s Lahore blast which claimed at least 13 lives also including two senior police officers.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said a strong and immediate operation will be launched against the terrorists and the battle against them will be brought to its logical end.

While the official statement attributed to the prime minister did not mention any specific area where the operation will be launched, ARY News, however, reported that military leadership had decided to initiate a Rangers-led operation in south Punjab after taking the Punjab government into confidence.

Nonetheless, an ISPR press release quoted the army chief as having said that “terrorists of all hue and color, their masters, financiers, planners and abettors including from outside will be hunted across the country, held accountable and responded to”.

According to an official handout, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that an effective and forceful reply to the terror activity was the only option that would be pursued to completely root out this cancerous problem.

The meeting chaired by the prime minister was attended by Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, PM adviser on national security, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, and high level security and administrative officials.

The meeting reviewed threadbare law and order situation all over the country in addition to offering fateha for the martyrs of Faisal Chowk blast.

Additional Inspector General Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) briefed the Prime Minster about the action so far taken against the terrorists in Punjab and said that as many as 231 terrorists were killed and 769 taken into custody last year. He informed the meeting that the newly installed CCTV system in the city have greatly helped the department in investigation into the Monday suicide attack. The Ad IG said CTD with the cooperation of government and the police will give befitting response to the Faisal Chowk suicide blast and soon apprehend the handlers and those involved in perpetration of the act.

Nawaz Sharif termed terrorism a cancer and said that it was our national responsibility to curb this menace.

The Prime Minister highly praised the sacrifices rendered by the Army jawans, officers, police, security persons and the people and said they laid down their lives for the nation which shall remain highly indebted to them. The premier said the dastardly acts of the evil doers could not weaken country’s resolve against terrorism. “We all are determined to defeat the enemy of our peace and security”, the prime minister maintained.

The meeting also decided to adopt every measure to curb terrorism and ensure protection to the lives of the citizens. The prime minister asked for making security at public places in the city totally foolproof besides plugging the loopholes.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan and Federal Minister for Defence Kh Asif went to the residence of Shaheed Capt (r) Ahmed Mobeen at RA Bazaar and expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. They also offered Fateha for the departed soul. Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid homage to the services of Shaheed and said that Capt (r) Ahmed Mobeen has embraced martyrdom and the nation will never forget the sacrifice of a dutiful and brave officer. They said that Capt (r) Ahmed Mobeen had sacrificed his life during the performance of his duty for a great cause and his blood will not go waste. Shehbaz Sharif said that the martyrdom of Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen was an irreparable loss for the country and the nation. He said that Capt. (Retd.) Ahmed Mubeen was a brave son of the nation and the entire nation was proud of his sacrifice.

Also, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore and chaired security meeting at Corps Headquarters. Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps and intelligence agencies briefed him on Monday’s blast. The COAS said that such incidents could neither lower the national resolve nor could affect the ongoing efforts against terrorism. He said that terrorists of all hue and color, their masters, financiers, planners and abettors including from outside will be hunted across the country, held accountable and responded to. “Our gains over the years cannot be reversed.”, he added.

General Bajwa appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies in tracing the culprits of yesterday’s blast which led to important clues about the masterminds including a few Afghans. Talking about its possible linkage to sabotage the forthcoming PSL Final match at Lahore, the COAS said that Army will extend full support to all concerned for holding the event as scheduled.

Later, COAS visited bereaved family of shaheed DIG Mubeen and offered Fatiha. Talking to mother of the Shaheed, the COAS said that sacrifice of his brave son and those by the nation shall not go waste. “We have to defeat this inhuman brutal mindset and as a nation we shall”. He also expressed his grief and condolences with other bereaved families of the last night blast. The army chief also visited the injured at Services Hospital.

Agencies add:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired a crucial corps commander meeting at General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the army chief was briefed about the suicide blast at Mall Road, Lahore. The army chief also approved the combing operation inside South Punjab during the meeting. He also directed that Punjab Government should be taken into confidence over the combing operation in South Punjab.

It was also decided in the corps commander’s meeting that strict action would be taken against all those outfits that have become operational after changing their names.

The COAS also instructed local army commander and intelligence agencies to provide all necessary assistance to civil administration and also to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.

