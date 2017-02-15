LAHORE - A terror hit always follows a spell of condemnation, mourning, and strong resolve to deal with the perpetrators of terror with iron hands and award them exemplary punishment yet evil doers again get a chance to wreak havoc on the life of people shattering all claims of the government. The recurrence of terror hits sounds the government relapses into business as usual soon after a tragedy happens.

Every terror hit gives some clues to the lapses in the security step, and demands the government to fix those as a matter of discharging its paramount duty of protecting life of the people, for which both the common man and the security personnel are entitled to under the constitution.

A terror attack brings human tragedy, it creates panic among the people and tests their resilience, at the same time however it presents an opportunity to fix the things. The aftermath is a time to reflect, to chart a way forward, to get up and take practical measures to avert recurrence of the destructive acts.

In the Charing Cross suicide hit, it is highly painful that senior police officials among the citizens have been martyred. The reach of the terrorists to that highly sensitive part of the town which is regarded as Red Zone, is highly alarming.

The Mall is banned for the public gathering under the Lahore High Court order while the Hall Road traders also abhor the Mall being used for protest as it badly harms their business.

Since inception of this government, hundreds of protests have been staged at the Charing Cross, also know as Faisal Chowk, by the people relating to almost every class of profession and call. By the grace of Allah, no terror incident took place previously, though a terror alert had been issued months ago about terrorists hitting the Punjab Assembly.

This time round a special warning was issued some 10 days ago but flaw was left in security which the terrorists exploited to their advantage.

After the cricket board had announced to hold final of the Pakistan Super League in Lahore, the people say, the government needed to be more on its guard and alert to preclude any destructive happening – particularly when a conspiracy is being hatched by our arch rival India to isolated Pakistan in the cricket world which this country once ruled with much pride.

After experiencing so much damage and destruction for so many years after 9/11, we have been speaking loud to have done much to deal with situation.

During the peak of terrorism in the country, Lahore was targeted at various places including FIA building, Naval War College, Elite Police Training School Manawan, Wahga Border, Gulshan Iqbal Park, Moon Market, GPO Chowk, Data Darbar, Anarkali Food Street, a church at Youhanabad and a religious place at Ghari Shahu. But hitting people outside the Punjab Assembly, at the heart of the provincial capital, shows much on the security side than what meet the eyes.

Almost every incident has been backed by beforehand intimation by the intelligent sources about the entry of terrorists and the impending action. But the terror attack has been taking place putting a big question on security steps.

After every incident, the government puts its foot down to incapacitate the terrorists through foolproof security steps. And the people take its words on the face value, thinking the government has found out the way how to deal with the situation and is moved to action with full force to ensure their security.

However, every next happening smacks the impression at the public level that masses’ security is not on the priority list of the government. These sentiments were again heard by the people after Charing Cross attack last day.

The civilian government has been claiming credit for making reducing the frequency of terror attacks, but the people at large believe that it’s the fruit of the operations carried out by the military on its own initiative and out of its own conviction.

Had there been a sincere political will making the civilian set up fully synchronize and coordinate their efforts with the armed forces to eliminate anti-peace elements from the settled areas of the country, the menace of terrorism would have completely vanished by now, they believe. The logic behind this public perception is quite simple: no terrorist groomed and launched hundreds of miles away in Pak-Afghan border areas can carry out an attack of this kind without support from local elements.

If the Punjab police, civilian security agencies and the civilian administration can show excellent performance towards protecting the most sensitive Moharram and Eid gatherings over the last three years, they can do the same on ordinary days provided the local collaborators of the terrorists are weeded out.

It would be wrong to say government has done nothing about addressing the terror problem. It has make some progress in implementing the National Action Plan (NAP), setting up multiple tiers of security and evolving a high tech and coordinated intelligence network and surveillance system. CCTV cameras are being operated under billions of rupees Safe City Project spread over the whole city, and a quite strict security check has been imposed on the entry and exit points of the city. But the problem is that it’s not enough.

The provincial ministers particularly the Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan have been making big claims of neutralising the terror network and tracing their route and line of action. They also claimed about reaching out to the facilitators of the evil doers and curbing the extremist sentiments which attract the innocent mind to terror related activity. A recurrence of terror incident however, puts a big question mark on these claims and makes the public feel betrayed by their own elected representatives.