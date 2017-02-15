SADIQABAD-The traffic police are taking effective steps for implementation of traffic rules to avoid road accidents.

Traffic In-charge ASI Hafiz Nooruddin Zangi said while talking to media here the other day. He said that wheelie-doers will be dealt with sternly. The drivers, who use pressure horns and operate tape records loudly in the vehicles, will also be punished, he added. The traffic in-charge said that the police efforts for making traffic flow smooth in the city have brought positive results, adding it has also brought a noticeable decrease in traffic accidents.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police for traffic rules implementation.