SADIQABAD-The traffic police are taking effective steps for implementation of traffic rules to avoid road accidents.
Traffic In-charge ASI Hafiz Nooruddin Zangi said while talking to media here the other day. He said that wheelie-doers will be dealt with sternly. The drivers, who use pressure horns and operate tape records loudly in the vehicles, will also be punished, he added. The traffic in-charge said that the police efforts for making traffic flow smooth in the city have brought positive results, adding it has also brought a noticeable decrease in traffic accidents.
He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police for traffic rules implementation.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Feb-2017 here.