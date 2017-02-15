ISLAMABAD : The Ministry of Commerce on Wednesday announced that United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given permission to Pakistan to export poultry products.

The UAE has granted permission to import day old chicks and hatching eggs form the companies which are certified for export ministry and possessing attached health certificates, permission to import poultry meat and its products from the slaughterhouses that are certified for export by the UAE per procedures followed in this regard and health certificate.

Speaking on the occasion Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan said, “Pakistan appreciates the lifting of ban on poultry by our longstanding trading partner and brotherly nation UAE”.

The Minister also appreciated the cooperation extended by Sartaj Aziz, Advisor to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Minister for National Food Security and Research.

He lauded efforts by Pakistan Ambassador to UAE, Moazzam Ahmad Khan and Pakistan Department for Plant Protection and acknowledged Pakistan Poultry Association for their professional support during recent visit to Pakistan by UAE poultry inspectors.

The UAE annually imports more than US$ 700 million of poultry products, a market from which Pakistan was barred for 8 years.

Lifting of the ban will open this market for Pakistan exporters, who have made commendable technological progress in recent years.