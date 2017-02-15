FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has emerged as first-ever Pakistani institution ranked among the world’s top 100 universities in any category.

According to the National Taiwan University Global Ranking, it has attained 72nd position worldwide and 12th position in Asia Pacific in the agricultural sciences. The UAF has also been declared as 85th best university globally, according to the QS World Ranking. Not only that, the university, on the basis of research publications in agricultural sciences has attained 21st position worldwide. It has also grabbed 9th position worldwide as per UI Green Metric World University Ranking in the category of Specialized Higher Education Institutions.

To broad its role as a community builder, the university is going to organise Spring Festival/Kissan Convention from March 7, to 12. Objective of the convention is to provide an environment of interactive learning, knowledge and experience sharing to the agricultural community and all stakeholders under one umbrella. During the festival, various activities like Kissan convention, agricultural exhibition, cultural show, flowers exhibition, tent pegging, milk competition, grey hound race, food street, alumni meet and fancy bird show etc will be held to disseminate knowledge and awareness about modern technologies and entertainment to the participants.