WASHINGTON - Embattled US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned Monday evening, after reports that he misled senior Trump White House officials about his conversations with the Russian Ambassador in Washington, marking an embarrassing setback for an administration only three weeks old.

President Donald Trump has named retired Army Lt Gen Keith Kellogg as acting national security adviser. Kellogg previously served as Flynn’s chief of staff on the National Security Council. Flynn blamed his resignation late Monday on the “fast pace of events” that led him to “inadvertently” give Vice President Mike Pence and others “incomplete information” about his phone conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak.

“I have sincerely apologised to the president and the vice president, and they have accepted my apology,” Flynn wrote in his resignation letter. Pence had defended Flynn's contacts with Russia, and when it became clear the national security adviser had not been forthcoming, serious questions were raised about his ability to keep his job.

A senior naval officer who served under Trump's Defense Secretary James Mattis is the leading candidate to replace Michael Flynn, two US officials revealed.

Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who was deputy commander of US Central Command under Mattis, will likely replace Flynn, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the White House scrambled to contain the fallout from the abrupt departure of one of the president's top advisers.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked for the resignation of his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, after his level of trust in Flynn eroded to the point that he felt he needed to make a change.

Spicer said Trump had been concerned that Flynn had misled Vice President Mike Pence over his contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office on Jan. 20. Trump had been reviewing Flynn's situation for a few weeks, he said.

Amid congressional calls for an investigation into the extent to which Flynn discussed the possibility of lifting US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Spicer said the White House legal counsel had reviewed the situation and believed Flynn's case was viewed "not as a legal issue but a trust issue."

Spicer said Trump was informed of Flynn's conversations with Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak and asked counsel to review the case. "The erosion of that trust, frankly, was the issue," Spicer said.

Flynn’s sudden exit comes just 24 days into Trump’s presidency and represents a dramatic overhaul of his team of senior aides that has been consumed by controversy. Flynn, the former head of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was a trusted adviser to Trump throughout the 2016 campaign, but was seen as a controversial figure by many inside and outside the White House. He noted his friendship with the president in his resignation letter, thanking him for “his personal loyalty” and adding, “This team will go down in history as one of the greatest presidencies in US history.”

Flynn's future at the White House had been the topic of intense speculation since last Friday, after reports first emerged that he backtracked on his denial that he talked about sanctions against Russia for its election-related hacking with its top envoy in the US. Those reports, along with his longstanding ties to Russia, sparked concerns among US officials and members of Congress in both parties. The Justice Department reportedly warned Trump White House counsel Don McGahn shortly after Trump’s inauguration that Flynn may have been vulnerable to blackmail by the Russians due to discrepancies between what he told Kislyak and Pence. Pence and others publicly said Flynn never discussed sanctions against Russia during his pre-inauguration conversations with Kislyak. Flynn later admitted the topic may have come up during his talks with the ambassador. Relying on Flynn’s account, Pence told CBS News in mid-January that Flynn “did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia.”

The vice president was reportedly angered after a Washington Post report was published last week claimed Flynn did discuss the sanctions, and he later apologised to Pence. But that apparently was not enough for Flynn to save his job. Trump stayed silent on Flynn’s status; he was not asked about it during a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while his senior aides sent mixed signals to the press about Flynn’s future.

Flynn joined other senior aides to Trump during the press conference, sitting in the front row of the East Room and prompting speculation he might be spared.

Senior counselor Kellyanne Conway said he enjoyed the “full confidence” of Trump on Monday afternoon. But soon after, White House Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters the president was “evaluating” the Flynn situation with the vice president. Flynn’s departure is sure to spark even more questions about how much Trump knew about Flynn’s conversations with Russia.

Spicer was unequivocal, however, when asked whether Trump has been aware that Flynn was speaking about sanctions with the Russian ambassador. "No, absolutely not,” the spokesman said. Flynn reportedly spoke with Kislyak multiple times during the transition, including on Dec. 29, the day then-President Obama retaliated against Moscow for its hacking of Democratic political groups that intelligence agencies allege was done to aid Trump’s campaign. Russia declined to respond with reciprocal sanctions, prompting questions about whether Flynn had provided assurances to the Russian diplomat the punishments would be rescinded once Trump took office. While there is no evidence an explicit assurance was given, US officials who saw a transcript of the call told the Post and other outlets it merited investigation. Flynn’s talks also represented a break with longstanding protocol. Some legal experts believe they could have violated the Logan Act, which bars private citizens from interfering with official US diplomacy. No one has ever been prosecuted under the law.

US Secret Service director stepping down

US Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy plans to step down next month, the agency said on Tuesday, two years after he took charge of the agency following high-profile security lapses by the service responsible for protecting the president.

"Congratulations Dir Clancy on your retirement! The men & women of the @SecretService are grateful for your 29 years of service & leadership," the Secret Service said on Twitter.

Clancy will leave on March 4, an agency spokesman said.

Clancy's departure means that President Donald Trump will be able to select his own security chief. The Secret Service has almost 7,000 employees and is charged with protecting the president and his family as well as combating counterfeiting.