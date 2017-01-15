KARAK - 20 students sustained injuries on Saturday as a speedy passenger bus ran over a school van on Indus Highway.

Police and local people informed that a private school’s van was carrying students after school timings back to their homes. As the van reached Fateh Sherri Chowk on Indus Highway, a speedy Karachi-bound passenger bus ran over it. Resultantly, the van fell into a ravine.

All 20 students onboard and the driver received serious injuries and were immediately taken to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Karak. The worried parents rushed to DHQ hospital and started phones to the offices of media outlets to ascertain about the conditions of the students. The medical superintendent imposed emergency in the hospital soon after the accident to treat the injured students without any delay.

One of the injured students, who was in critical condition, was referred to a hospital in Peshawar. The doctors stated the conditions of other students as stable. The driver and the cleaner of the bus after the incident escaped the scene while police took the bus in custody.