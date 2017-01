PESHAWAR: Security forces have arrested 58 suspected people, including five Afghan nationals in a combing operation from Peshawar.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted Shaheen Town, Warsak Road, Pakka Ghulam, and Balazak areas.

Huge cache of arms, ammunition and drugs were also recovered during the combing operation.

Other law enforcement agencies also participated in the combing operation.