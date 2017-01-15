ATTOCK - Six passengers were killed and eight other sustained injuries in an accident on Rawalpindi-Kohat road near Attock district on Saturday. Sub Divisional Police Officer Jand Zia Ud Din told media that a Kohat bound passenger van (NWL-1668) collided head on with a trailer (Haripur-2084) coming from the opposite direction and as a result six passengers on board the van died on the spot while eight others sustained injuries.