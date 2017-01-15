KARACHI: A new network of militants has been cracked in Karachi as the intelligence agencies arrested five militants from several areas of the city.

According to reports, the terrorists were arrested from Landhi, Korangi and Gulshan Iqbal areas. Security sources revealed that the arrested criminals were in contact with terrorists outside the country.

It has also been reported that heavy arms and ammunitions have been recovered from the terrorists. The arrested terrorists were shifted to unidentified locations for investigation.

Police confirmed that the apprehended terrorists were hatching a plan for killing of police officials and carrying out target killings on sectarian basis.