MIRPUR (AJK)-Mirpur University of Science & Technology (MUST) is all set to confer an honorary doctoral degree upon eminent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani in acknowledgement of his meritorious services to the Kashmir struggle.

Also being a great scholar and intellectual, he has been making great struggle for the freedom of Kashmir. “President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan will confer the Honorary Degree of Doctorate upon the senior most Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu & Kashmir, at the 2nd Convocation of the MUST being held at the local campus on January 16,” the Vice Chancellor said.

He said that the varsity had extended the invitation to Syed Ali Gillani to grace the occasion through his presence for receiving the Honorary Degree of Doctorate. But the elderly Kashmir freedom struggle leader would not be in a position to attend the ceremony because of confiscation of his travel documents by India, he said. However, the representative of his Tehreek-e-Hurriyat J & K Organisation in AJK and Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi will receive the degree on behalf of Gillani sahib, he added.

He said that Syed Ali has, through a recent letter informed the varsity nominating Mr Ghulam Safi to receive the honour in the scheduled grand convocation on his behalf.

“I am highly obliged that your worthy institute has conferred upon me the honorary degree for my little contribution and service to the freedom movement of Kashmir,” Syed Ali Gillani said in his letter addressed to the vice chancellor.

Referring to the confiscation of his travel documents including passport by the Indian government, he said that since his travel documents stand seized for the last 27 years by India, he was not allowed to move out from India.

The vice chancellor stated that President of AJK and Chancellor of the MUST Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan had accorded approval of conferring the Honorary Degree of Doctorate to the eminent Kashmir leader.

He underlined that the meritorious services of Syed Ali raising voice for freedom and against the atrocities unleashed by India in occupied Jammu & Kashmir for the last seven decades, were crystal clear.

MUST is extremely grateful to Syed Ali Geelani for accepting the Honorary Degree of Doctorate. He spent a long time of his life behind bars for the Kashmir cause but did not bow before the Indian occupational forces raising the fold of freedom so far.