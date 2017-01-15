QUETTA: Emergency has been declared in Balochistan on Sunday, as heavy snowfall continues for the second day in different parts of the province.

The ground contact of Quetta has been cut-off with Ziarat, Qilla Saifullah, Zhob, Loralai, Chaman, Bolan and Kalat.

Two feet of snow, which is falling in patches, has been recorded so far in some areas of Quetta and three feet on the mountains of Ziarat and Kalat.

Moreover, traffic on roads is blocked and Sibi-Guddu transmission line has also tripped due to which Quetta, Chaman, Mastung, Nushki, Dalbandin and other areas have been deprived of electricity.

Business is completely shut down due to intense weather conditions as people are facing transportation problems.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Crisis Management Cell has declared emergency in the whole province and sent heavy machinery to clear the roads.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) have also started working to restore the blocked paths between Chitral and Balochistan.

According to (Inter-Services Public Relations) ISPR, ground connection of Quetta with Karachi, Sukkur and Taftan has been re-established. Army has also formed camps to facilitate people in Panakot and Malakand Division.

As per details, Lowari Tunnel in Chitral and roads from Quetta to Karachi (NHW-25), Quetta to Sukkur (NHW-65) and Taftan to Quetta (NHW-40) were cleared last night.

FC Balochistan has established Crisis Management Centre at Quetta, Sibi, ziarat, pishin, Loralai, Kalat and Khuzdar.

Army assistance camp has also been established at Panakot, Malakand Division for public assistance in coordination with the local administrations.