MAILSI: Vehari Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti visited a library which has 350,000 new and old books on different topics. He was briefed by the library operators about its functioning. There are 1,157 copies of the Holy Quran in different writing styles and languages. In Sardarpur Jhandeer, people who love reading books come from different countries and all areas of Pakistan.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-Jan-2017 here.
DC visits biggest library in Mailsi
