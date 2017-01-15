LODHRAN-Despite two groundbreaking ceremonies were held by different governments, the construction of much-awaited railway underpass in Lodhran city still remains a farfetched idea.

The railways double-track, passing through the heart of Lodhran city, has practically divided the city into two parts; the western part has lot to suffer as it depends on the infrastructure of the eastern part for its certain needs. For instance, the much needed Rescue 1122 service has to travel from eastern to western part of the city in case of an emergency. If the railways-crossing is not opened due to trains’ movement, patients have to suffer further.

“Many have lost their lives at the closed railway-crossing; we are helpless as no one has ever thought about the solution to our problems,” retired schoolteacher Yamin Qureshi of Pathan Wala said.

The underpass issue has also been a well political slogan for different political parties. Mirza Nasir Baig, then minister of state for sports in second term of PPP government, was first to perform the groundbreaking ceremony of Lodhran Railway-underpass in 1996.

Former minister of state for foreign affairs M Siddique Kanjoo (late) also made several pledges to make a practical start of the railway-underpass, but he too remained unworthy to his words. In Musharraf regime, PML-Q MNA Nawab Amanullah Khan was the chief-guest of the second groundbreaking ceremony which also remained limited to papers and meetings.

In that regime when a number of new railway trains were started by then minister for railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, the average daily closure-time of railway crossing was extended to hours. Then prime minister Shaukat Aziz during his visit to Lodhran in 2006 announced early start of work on Lodhran Railway-underpass but to no avail.

Absence of railway-underpass has chocked the life of the people residing on the western side of the Lodhran city. In the morning, schoolchildren are seen waiting patiently for the opening of the railway-crossing when it is usually closed in the morning for down trains. In the rest of the day, all others are to suffer and this goes on round the clock.

Now, the people are waiting for the third groundbreaking ceremony of Lodhran railway-underpass with the hope that it may perhaps be the real beginning work on the project.

Suo moto in all cases demanded

KAMALIA - Kausar Bibi, who had claimed to be the mother of tortured girl Tayyaba, has returned home after giving up her claim. She demanded that Supreme Court should take suo moto notices in all the criminal cases.

Talking to the media after reaching Kamalia, she said that all the criminal cases must be investigated same as Tayyaba’s case has been given importance. If the Supreme Court takes notice of a case, all departments get alerted and the investigation starts immediately. Usually, the plight of common man is poorly considered, she lamented.

Meanwhile, the abduction case of Kausur Bibi’s daughter Sana has again been started for which DSP Nishaat Abad Ahsanul Haq has been appointed the investigation officer. DSP Ahsanul Haq said that an investigation team has been arranged and soon investigations will be completed.