ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would go to Davos as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan had only specialty in the art of telling lies.

The minister, in a statement, said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were questioning Imran's decision to abolish the provincial accountability commission.

The prime minister could fulfill Imran's desire of going to Davos on his request, she added. However, she said that the prime minster would go to Davos as liars and envious could not go there.