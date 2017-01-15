ISLAMABAD - A mosque’s donation box was stolen by two people within the jurisdiction of Karachi Company police.

According to media reports, Muhammad Arzam, one of the witnesses, lodged a complaint with the local police that two persons, identified as Muhammad Asad and Abdul Qadir, had stolen donation box of a mosque containing thousands of rupees donated by people for the mosque in the area of G-9/2.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.