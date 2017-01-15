KARACHI: Pakistan Navy rescued 18 fishermen from a sinking fishing boat near Ormara Coast, said a statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

After a successful operation, rescue team of Pakistan Navy saved the lives of 18 fishermen from a fishing boat in... https://t.co/kHn1Vn4Ztp — ISPR (@ISPR_Official) January 15, 2017

The fishing vessel “Al-Rehman” which had sailed from Karachi on December 25 with 18 fishermen on board lost propulsion as both of its engines became defective, read the statement.

On receipt of distress message at Jinnah Naval Base Ormara from the boat that it was heavily flooded and would sink with 18 persons on board if not rescued swiftly, a Pakistan Navy rescue team was promptly dispatched, said the Pakistan Navy release.

The navy team reportedly faced heavy swells, strong chilly winds and extremely poor visibility throughout the operation.

The commander of Jinnah Naval Base, Ormara, is said to have personally overseen the execution of the search and rescue operation on board the rescue craft.

After nearly three-hour of teamwork, all 18 fishermen were rescued from the sinking boat, said the navy spokesperson.

"The rescued fishermen were severely dehydrated from the ordeal. They were brought to Jinnah Naval Base at Ormara and given medical care and much needed nourishment," it concluded.