RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa telephoned Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani to condole the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan, said a statement issued by Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Army Chief expressed sympathy with families of the victims of terrorist attacks and empathized on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly over the past many years.

Director General (DG) Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet that the "elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by blame game."

#COAS telephones Afg President. "Elms inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by blame game. No safe havens in Pakistan" #COAS. pic.twitter.com/nbPrDEa8Pb — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 15, 2017

“No safe heavens in Pakistan,” Army Chief was quoted as saying.

Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan’s co-operation with Afghan government and people of Afghanistan to eliminate the scourge of terrorism, which is affecting peace and stability of the whole region, military’s media wing said in a release.

COAS further emphasised that Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour and has eliminated all safe heavens in the process, reads the press release.

COAS suggested a robust border management mechanism and intelligence co-operation to put a stop a to and fro movement of terrorists across the border.

He urged both the nations to focus on capitalising upon the gains of successful Zarb-e-Azb in Pakistan.