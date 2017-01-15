LAHORE (PR):- The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan in Sri Lanka has organised 2nd edition of Pakistan Single Country Exhibition which is featuring leading Pakistani companies and manufacturers of Engineering Products, Auto Parts, Agro Products, Textile & Clothing, Designer Wear, Handicraft & Traditional Textiles, Pharmaceuticals, Cutlery, Furniture, Carpets, Marble and Services. While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj Gen (R) Syed ShakeelHussain underlined that, last year, the exhibition was launched with a view to make it an annual event that should work as a catalyst for synergising deeper economic relations between the two brotherly countries. He expressed the happiness that this year the trade expo has the unique distinction of being the largest ever exhibition of Pakistan within and outside the country with the participation of 156 companies that clearly shows the positive response from both Pakistani and Sri Lankan business interests.

He underscored that such events are an opportunity for the Sri Lankan business community to interact with the visiting Pakistani business entities through B2B meetings. He also highlighted that Pakistan is a country of 200 million people with nearly $50 billion imports and it is expected that growth would reach from current 5% to 7% in next two years with the investment under CPEC projects. He urged the Sri Lankan government to explore Pakistan as market for Sri Lankan goods and services.