MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) condemned the recent remarks made by Punjab Minister Rana Sanaullah about military courts’ performance.

The other day, the minister had said that the performance of military courts was not up to the mark. In a meeting held at DASB Camp office here on Friday, the PESS office-bearers said Pak Army had been fighting against terrorism since 2001, laying down their lives, and losing limbs to restore government writ. The army took on military courts when judiciary and civil administration had failed to control terrorism despite having large police force and judiciary at their disposal, they said.

During the last two years, military courts tried terrorists and punished them under the law and reduced terrorism in the country, they noted. On the other hand all government and national institutions’ performance had deteriorated badly, they said.

“Politicians are only seen on TV shows blaming each other, giving no attention to issues of public,” they said. They paid glowing tributes to their serving brethren for tackling terrorism bravely and with fortitude. They also paid rich tributes to those injured and martyred in the Zarb e Azb. The veterans said their hearts and thoughts were with their serving brothers and they would not tolerate any bad remarks against armed forces of Pakistan.

They also praised COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwas for making pledge to uphold dignity and credibility of Pakistan army through selfless performance of their role and duties, in his address to Kharian Garrison officers. The meeting was arranged and presided over by Chief Petty Officer Muhammad Aslam who is President PESS Mandi Bahauddin City. The meeting also condoled the death of Sindh Governor Saeeduzzaman Sadiquee and prayed eternal peace for him.

public service claim : Serving public has been the manifesto of the PML-N since day first in the politics and no one could deter the party from this noble duty.

District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari stated at a meeting with the party office bearers and workers here. He pledged not to let down the PML-N voters who have honoured the party with their trust, saying with functioning of the locals’ bodies.

, a new period of development in RY Khan district has been started. He also urged the LB representatives to make all-out efforts to resolve public problems at their doorsteps.

PML-N office bearers Haji Khadim and Khalid Mehmood Saeedi were also present on the occasion.

