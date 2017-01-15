ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will participate in the annual meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland.

The prime minister is attending the meeting on the invitation of WEF’s Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab. The annual meeting will be held from 17-20 January.

The Prime Minister has a full agenda at Davos, including a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders. Among others, he will meet the new Secretary General United Nations, Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President, Doris Leuthard, at Davos.

The prime minister will address a large group of about 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”. In addition, he will have round table meeting in which the Prime Minister will share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.

Over 3200 heads of states/government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF annual meeting. The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”. The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.

Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Strengthening global collaboration, and revitalizing the global economy. Prime Minister will reflect upon these challenges in his interaction at Davos.